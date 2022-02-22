Explosion in Himachal factory, seven dead

Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) Seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries on Tuesday in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district where firecrackers were being made, a senior district official said. Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told PTI that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area of Una district. Prima facie, most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers, he added. Police and rescue personnel are at the spot.

More details are awaited. PTI DJI DV DV

