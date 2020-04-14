'Extension Of Lockdown Is The Need Of The Hour' Says DDC Of J&K's Budgam District

The District Development commissioner of Budgam in Jammu & Kashmir Tariq Hussain Gania on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “tough and timely actions” against the spread of the novel Coronavirus as he announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3.

“Extension of lockdown is the need of the hour," said District Development Commissioner, Tariq Hussain Gania. “If one looks at the lockdown strategy adopted by PM Modi, with an open mind, the number of COVID cases has not been so alarming here as predicted and the credit goes to the PM for implementing timely lockdown,” he said. In the coming days, “we will follow the will, vision and advice in the fight of COVID 19, outbreak,” the official added.

Air travel a challenge

While talking about the challenges, once the aviation sector restores its services, Gania said that the Srinagar International Airport is going to be a bigger challenge for the administration as travellers from different parts of the globe will be landing here once travel curbs are lifted.

“We have already prepared a plan to deal with airport challenge. Infact, we have proposed to (Civil) Aviation Ministry that aircrafts should carry two-third of the load instead of the fixed one. Only, 106 passengers should be allowed to board the aircraft instead of 180 passengers as per aviation norms,” Tariq Hussain Gania said.

Focus would be on maintaining social distance

In order to break the chain of the virus, “our focus would be on maintaining social distance and hygiene. Few fumigation tunnels will also be in place and no traffic will be allowed in and around the airport,” the DDC asserted. He also said that to contain the spread of the virus further, the administration is planning a 14-day quarantine (administration/home quarantine) for all passengers landing here.

Regarding essential services, Gania said that the existing strategy and scheme will continue so as to maintain the supply of essential commodities . Pertinently, district Budgam till now has registered 11 cases of COVID 19.

