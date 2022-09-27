Eyewitness Narrates Hyderabad Durga Idol Vandalism, 'they Told Police They Were From PFI'

After two women were held for vandalising the idol of Goddess Durga in Hyderabad, Republic TV in an exclusive interview talked to an eyewitness of the incident. The Hyderabad resident who witnessed the whole incident claimed that the act was pre-planned and the two women came with weapons to the pandal. He further said that the two women called themselves members of PFI.

Speaking to Republic TV, the eyewitness said, "Two Muslim women came here at the pandal in the morning. As my brother saw them vandalising the idol and asked them to stop, the two women attacked him as well. They had weapons with them." The eyewitness also accused the two women of desecrating the statue of Mother Mary in broad daylight.

"Both the women didn't know Telugu or Hindi. They were talking in English. After they were caught and while the police was investigating the matter, they said nothing, but called themselves the members of PFI," he added.

Goddess Durga's idol attacked in Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, two women were arrested for vandalising the idol of Goddess Durga at a pandal in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to the sources, the two women entered the Durga Pandal in the Khairatabad area of the city carrying a spanner, with which the idol was attacked. The accused women attacked the locals when they tried to stop them. Later, both the accused women were handed over to the Saidanbad police.

Soon after the women vandalised the durga idol, another video came to light where the same women were seen vandalising a chapel. As per the sources, the women went on a desecration spree as this incident took place hours before they barged into the Durga pandal.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, both the burqa-clad women were seen standing outside the Rock Memorial Church. One of the women was seen desecrating the statue of Mother Mary in broad daylight and another one was standing at a distance. The locals tried to ask her to stop, but she gave no response and continued damaging the idol.