Factory Of Fake Bodybuilding Supplements Busted In Muzaffarnagar

Police in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday claimed to have busted a factory of fake bodybuilding supplements.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya told media that the owner of the factory, Asif Saifi, has been arrested and a case registered at Kotwali police station.

During a raid at the factory located in Kidwai Nagar, large quantity of raw material was seized.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)