Fadnavis Inaugurates Police Residential Quarters At Umred

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated newly-constructed residential quarters for police at Umred in Nagpur district.

The state government was committed to accelerate the construction of police housing in the region, he said.

MP Kripal Tumane, MLAs Raju Parve, Tekchand Savarkar, MLC Chandrasekhar Bawankule and senior police officials were present on the occasion.

The construction of police quarters at Umred was completed within two years, Fadnavis noted, adding that the government was determined to remove the shortage of housing for police personnel.