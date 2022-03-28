Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 8 held

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The police has busted a fake call centre and arrested eight persons for allegedly duping foreign nationals by posing as members of the technical support team of Amazon and PayPal, officials said on Monday.

The call centre was running in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, they said.

Ten mobile phones, seven laptops, six keyboards, six computer monitors, four CPUs and one WiFi router with modem have been seized by the police, officials said.

After receiving a tip-off about the fake international call centre, the police conducted a raid at the premises. The accused tried to escape but they were later arrested, police said.

"Two accused, including the owner of the call centre, were apprehended from their residence. Further investigation is underway to nab the associates of the accused," said Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast District.

The accused told the police that they ran the centre to earn a quick buck, officials said.

The accused disclosed that they had duped several people, mostly US citizens, by posing as executives of Amazon Inc and Paypal, police said.

Elaborating about their modus operandi, the accused told the police that they managed to get fake ads of tech support containing their virtual toll-free numbers, displayed on top of the browsed pages, officials said.

In lieu of providing tech support, the accused made the victims purchase a fake antivirus and the payment was received via gift cards of Amazon, Google Pay, Target, etc, police said.

So far, transaction of approximately Rs 35 Lacs have been verified from the computer seized from the centre, police added. PTI AVS TDS TDS

