Fake Certificate Racket Busted In Odisha's Berhampur, 4 Held

Police on Monday claimed to have busted an inter-district fake education certificate racket and arrested four persons in Odisha’s Berhampur, including a school teacher and his son.

Several counterfeit certificates, marksheets, documents of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), and seals of doctors and college principals have been recovered during raids, they said.

The teacher is now under suspension for misappropriation of government money, a police officer said.

The racket came to light following a complaint by a private school teacher here.

“We are suspecting involvement of more people, and further investigation is underway,” he said.