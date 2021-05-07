Fake COVID-19 Test Racket Busted In Mumbai; Lab Charged 40,000 For False Reports

Amid an unprecedented second wave of Coronavirus in the country, a major fake COVID-19 test racket has been busted in Mumbai, and a case has been registered under sections 420, 460,465, 467, and 471 of the Disaster Management Act. A lab named 'Swami Pathology Lab' has been giving out fake COVID test reports to people without any swab test and has also been charging money for the false reports. An investigation has found out that the lab was charging Rs 40,000.

Similarly, last month, another racket involving the creation of fake COVID-19 test certificates by the staff of a bus agency to allow people to travel to Gujarat amid coronavirus-induced restrictions was busted, leading to the arrest of 31 passengers, a driver, and a cleaner, Mira- Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police had said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is about to set up seven new drive-in vaccination centres within 24 hours as the city's municipal corporation plans to expedite the COVID-19 inoculation drive. A drive-in vaccination centre allows people to get a vaccine shot without getting out of their vehicles. The latest order comes in the wake of chaotic scenes outside the BKC inoculation centre on Wednesday due to overcrowding of registered beneficiaries.

COVID Cases In Mumbai

Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A daily rise in cases in the country's financial capital remained below 4,000 for the sixth day in a row.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 3,879 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths. With 3,838 patients being discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 6,02,383 and the rate of recovery stood at 90 per cent. So far 56,09,178 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 30,942 since Wednesday evening.