Fake Driving Licence Racket Unearthed, Four Arrested In J-K

A fake driving licence racket was unearthed with the arrest of four persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday.

On a complaint by Haq Nawaz of Mahore, who claimed that a gang of agents took Rs 35,000 from him for providing him a licence, a case was registered at the Reasi police station.

During the course of investigation, police arrested Rajesh Kumar alias Happy and Sham Lal, who promised the licence in lieu of money.

Police found that Rajesh Kumar and Lal along with two others identified as Jarnail and Deepak Sharma allegedly cheated the complainant by providing him a fake license issued by Transport officer of Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, they said.

A police team carried out raids and arrested Deepak Kumar from Akhnoor while the others were held from Reasi.

SSP, Reasi, Amit Gupta said further investigations in the case are underway and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

