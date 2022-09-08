Families Of 1993 Blast Victims Denied Burial Ground But Yakub Memon's Grave Gets Facelift

At a time when the families of 1993 Mumbai blast victims are being denied burial grounds at Bada Kabarastan, the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust has permitted the beautification of convict Yakub Memon's grave in South Mumbai. Shocking images from the cemetery showed LED lighting and marble tiles around the grave of the convicted terrorist, who was hung in the 1993 Mumbai bombings case.

The incident comes as a betrayal to the families of the 1993 bomb blast victims, who were allegedly denied burial grounds by the trust despite making due payments. Daniel Khatri, who lost his brother in the Mumbai bombings, claimed that the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust 'sold' his family member's grave to others without their consent.

"My elder brother, Faisal Khatri, lost his life in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. My father too passed away in 2008. I have a receipt in my father's name. But without my family's consent, the trust included my uncle's name in exchange for money, and now, we are being denied burial grounds. I have sent many letters and legal notices seeking an update from the trust. I have been chasing them for three years, but have not received a response," said Daniel.

He accused the trust of indulging in corruption and unfairly treating the victims of the 1993 bomb blasts while glorifying convict Yakub Memon. "They transfer the grave to anybody in exchange for money and we are left in the lurch, despite having all documents and proofs," he said.

Yakub Memon's grave gets special treatment

The Bada Kabrastan site is maintained by the Juma Masjid trust and falls under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board. The body of Yakub Memon was buried at this cemetery after he was hanged at Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015. He was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bombings in which 257 people were liked and 1,400 others were injured.

While Memon was found guilty of his financial involvement in the blasts, his brother Tiger Memon is named one of the prime suspects in the case.

After photos of Yakub Memon's decorated grave surfaced, the BJP accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of beautifying the terrorist's grave.