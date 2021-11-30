Family of four found dead in Samaypur Badli; police suspects suicide

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead on Tuesday morning at a house in Delhi's Samaypur Badali area, police said.

According to police, Amit Kumar (30), his 25-year-old wife and their six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son were found dead.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide and poisoning which will be confirmed in the post-mortem, police said.

A senior police officer said that the case is being investigated from all the angles even if it is a case of suicide, the circumstances that prompted them to take the extreme step will be probed.

One of their relatives informed police about the incident in the morning, he said.

In 2018, 11 members of a family were found hanging inside their house in north Delhi's Burari area. PTI NIT RCJ RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)