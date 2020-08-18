Family Takes Belagavi Man's Body For Cremation On Cycle As COVID Fear Keeps People Away

As the Coronavirus scare continues, the family a 70-year old who is suspected to have died due to Covid-19 was forced to carry the mortal remains on a bicycle for the last rites amid the heavy rains. The incident occurred in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday where the man’s son and nephew took the body from Gandhinagar area of Kittur to a crematorium near Mugut Khan Hubballi village, which is about two kilometres away.

READ | Flood like situation in parts of north Karnataka

'Government lacks humanity'

The video of the incident went viral on social media after it was shared by the Congress state chief D K Shivakumar. He castigated the government for its apathy to provide an ambulance to transport the body.

Taking to Twitter Shivakumar wrote, "Relatives of a 70-year-old person who died in Kittur, Belagavi had to carry the body for cremation on a bicycle in heavy rains." Questioning the government, he said "CM B S Yediyurappa, where is your government? Why was an ambulance not provided? Government lacks humanity & has been a total failure in handling the pandemic."

READ | Karnataka coronavirus cases touch 2.27 lakh, death toll 3,947

No aid from fearful relatives and neighbours

According to media reports, the 70-year-old deceased worked as a labourer and was down with a fever for more than three days. The medical team at the local primary health care advised the family to admit him to the designated government COVID-19 hospital as he was showing coronavirus symptoms. However before he could be taken to a COVID-19 hospital, the man died at his home in Gandhinagar on Saturday night.

The family members of the deceased alleged that they had dialed the emergency number for an ambulance service but there was no response. Their neighbours and relatives too did not come to their aid due to COVID-19 scare, they claimed. Eventually, the son and nephew decided to carry the body to the crematorium to perform the last rites amid the rains.

READ | Karnataka-Kerala border roads opened for inter-state travel

READ | Congress debunks blame over Bengaluru violence; alleges failure of Karnataka government

(With inputs from agencies)