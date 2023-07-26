Faridkot Punjab: Patient's Relative Allegedly Manhandled By Security Guards

A shocking incident has surfaced from the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College & Hospital in Punjab’s Faridkot, wherein the hospital security guards allegedly beat family members of a female patient, who died in the hospital. A video claimed to be of the incident, which took place in the hospital has also surfaced, wherein it can be seen that a few security guards are manhandling some people. The police along with the hospital management are verifying the video and probing the matter at present.

A viral video claimed to be of the incident has surfaced

As per claims, the viral video is the footage recorded by an eye-witness during the incident, which is said to have taken place at the hospital’s emergency room. The video depicts hospital security personnel assaulting and slapping a patient's family in the hospital room.

As per the information, the incident happened when a verbal spat started between the family of the patient and the doctors over the treatment following the patient’s death. As per news agency ANI, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shilekh Mittal stated, "Yesterday evening a patient came, the patient was serious. She was diagnosed with Metabolic encephalopathy and multiple diseases. The patient died. Her relatives were angry and had a dispute with the doctors. The security guards intervened and stopped the quarrel."

According to the hospital sources, further details regarding the incident and the circumstances that led to the altercation are yet to be released.