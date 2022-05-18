Farmer found dead in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 18 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer was found dead with injury marks on his neck here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rishipal, they said.

The farmer had gone to his field in Khedi Sarai village in the Mirapur area on Tuesday. When he did not return, his family began searching for him and found him dead in the field, police said.

Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar said a probe is on in the matter and police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest alleging he was murdered. PTI COR ABN NB NB AQS AQS

