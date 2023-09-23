Last Updated:

Farmer Killed In Buldhana In Leopard Attack, Family To Get ₹25 Lakh As Compensation

The incident took place in Devhari village at 3:30pm when Sunil Zhine was working in his field, Range Forest Officer Chetan Rathod said.

Press Trust Of India

A 38-year-old farmer was killed on Saturday in a leopard attack in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, a forest official said.

"The body was sent for post mortem to Buldhana general hospital. A panchnama was conducted of the spot. The deceased's kin will get Rs 25 lakh as compensation," Rathod informed. 

