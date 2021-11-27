Farmer Leader Shot Dead In UP's Sultanpur

A 55-year-old farmer leader was shot dead by an unidentified person here on Saturday at a market in Kadipur area here, police said.

Ram Ashish Verma, a resident of Banke village, was sitting on a motorcycle outside his son's shop when an unidentified person opened fire at him killing him on the spot, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the deceased was a member of a farmers' union and was engaged in a land dispute with a few persons police identified as Dharmaraj Pal, Shyam Bahadur Verma, Amar Bahadur Verma and Ramraj Verma.

The deceased had returned to the shop after representing the dispute case at the SDM court in Jaisinghpur, Mishra said.

Police has sent the body for post mortem and a probe is on in the matter, he added.

