Farmers In UP's Sambhal In Financial Turmoil As Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc On Crops

Heavy and unseasonal rains in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal area devastated crops last month, inflicting farmers financial losses. Due to the rains, paddy and potato crops were damaged, leaving farmers in debt and unable to cover their bills.

Farmers are currently clearing the fields for the following crop by removing the damaged crops. However, some people do not have enough money to plant their next crop.

In an interview with ANI, farmer Sompal said, "I had cultivated turai but it was destroyed. I borrowed money and cultivated potato, but even that was destroyed in the rain. I had decided to marry my daughter after Holi after selling the crop. How can I do it now? I am in debt and my plans are on hold. Where should I use the money, to the owner of this land, for my next crop or my daughter's marriage? I cultivated paddy and even that was destroyed."

Unseasonal rains ruin crops in UP

His wife Rajeshwari noted, "Our Turai, paddy and potato crops were ruined because of rain. We have taken land on rent. We married our son by taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh from our son-in-law. But how will we marry our daughter? How will we cultivate the next crop? The rains have ruined us."

After the rains, Kallu, a tractor driver, said that he is receiving work to plough the fields again. "Farmers, on the other hand, have suffered. Their paddy and potato crops have failed," he added.

Haryana govt announces compensation

Meanwhile, farmers, whose crops were destroyed by the recent hailstorm, would be compensated at a greater rate than the present sum of Rs 12,000 per acre, according to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He informed in Jharothi village, Sonipat district, that this would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

According to an official statement, the CM was speaking at a session about crop failure. Khattar made multiple announcements for the farmers in Jharothi village, stating that he is a farmer's son and that the entire state of Haryana was his family. Haryana is a farming state. He mentioned that shops, employees, traders, and factory owners would prosper if farmers are satisfied. Other state governments including Punjab and Rajasthan, have also announced special compensation for farmers.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI