Fatal Road Crash In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich Claims Three Lives

Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck on the Bahraich-Sitapur road here in Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust Of India
Image: (Shutterstock)


Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck on the Bahraich-Sitapur road here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav (25), Dinanath (35) and Keshav Ram (27), they said.

The accident took place when they were returning home on Thursday night. They died on the spot, police said.

The truck's driver fled from the spot after accident reported from an area under the under Kotwali Dehat police station, they said.

