Last Updated:

Father Of 19-year-old DU Student Stabbed To Death Breaks Down Outside Police Station

The father of the 19-year-old student who was brutally stabbed to death broke down after he was made to wait outside South Campus Police Station.

City News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
South Campus Police Station

Nikhil Chauhan (left) and a picture of the crime scene at Delhi University's South Campus (right). (Image: Republic)


Sanjay Chauhan, father of 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan, the Delhi University student stabbed to death on Sunday broke down as he waited outside the South Campus police station on Monday to collect his son's mortal remains. Speaking to Republic, Chauhan, a small time vendor who had just lost his son, said he just wants his son's body to be handed over to him so that he can undertake final rites. He further said he does not know the people that have been apprehended for his son's murder.       

Nikhil Chauhan, a political science student of Aryabhatta College, was stabbed to death at around 1:30 pm on Sunday. While the motive behind the murder remains unclear, police say Nikhil had had an altercation with the assailants a week ago over misbehaviour with Nikhil's girlfriend. On Monday, Nikhil's girlfriend joined the police investigation. 

Delhi Police DCP (South-West district) Manish C said, "We have apprehended two people in the case. There are more suspects that have been identified in this case and they will be held soon. Further investigation is underway." The two apprehended have been identified as Rahul and Haroon, both 19-year-olds. More suspects have been identified and arrests will be made, cops said.  

Piyush Ohrie contributed to this report 

READ | He was live-streaming on Facebook, committed murder
READ | Man on the run since 1993 after committing double murder arrested by Mumbai Police
READ | Chamba murder: Republic visits crime spot; exposes alleged land-grabbing nexus of accused
READ | Charge Sheet filed in Umesh Pal murder case, eight accused named
READ | Himachal CM accuses BJP of 'politicizing' Chamba murder case; 'Furore seems illogical'
First Published:
COMMENT