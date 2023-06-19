Father Of 19-year-old DU Student Stabbed To Death Breaks Down Outside Police Station

Sanjay Chauhan, father of 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan, the Delhi University student stabbed to death on Sunday broke down as he waited outside the South Campus police station on Monday to collect his son's mortal remains. Speaking to Republic, Chauhan, a small time vendor who had just lost his son, said he just wants his son's body to be handed over to him so that he can undertake final rites. He further said he does not know the people that have been apprehended for his son's murder.

Nikhil Chauhan, a political science student of Aryabhatta College, was stabbed to death at around 1:30 pm on Sunday. While the motive behind the murder remains unclear, police say Nikhil had had an altercation with the assailants a week ago over misbehaviour with Nikhil's girlfriend. On Monday, Nikhil's girlfriend joined the police investigation.

Delhi Police DCP (South-West district) Manish C said, "We have apprehended two people in the case. There are more suspects that have been identified in this case and they will be held soon. Further investigation is underway." The two apprehended have been identified as Rahul and Haroon, both 19-year-olds. More suspects have been identified and arrests will be made, cops said.

