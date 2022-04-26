Father-son duo drown in pond in Maha's Jalna district

Jalna, Apr 26 (PTI) A 38-year-old man and his 14-year-old son drowned in Moti reservoir here in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased are identified as Manik Nirwal and his son Akash, both residents of MIDC area.

Manik Nirwal and his three sons had gone for bathing in the reservoir when the incident occurred.

As Akash started drowning, Manik plunged into the pond to save him, but unfortunately both of them drowned, the official said.

Their bodies were fished out of water later. he added. PTI COR NSK NSK

