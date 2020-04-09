Lockdown Diaries: Father-son Duo Plays Cricket Indoors Urging People To 'stay Home'

Here's a video of Ajit and Aayush Gaonkar observing social distancing during the lockdown. The father-son duo can be seen playing cricket safely indoors, and as Aayush who is on strike hits the ball, his father also doubles as a commentator for the ensuing match.

"It is the consequence of Coronavirus, that the players who used to play on the field are confined to play at home following the instructions of Prime Minister Modi," says Ajit before making his delivery to the on-strike batsman Aayush.

As Aayush hits the bowl beautifully for what seems to be like a boundary, he reiterates the Coronavirus maxim - "Stay Home Stay Safe"

(The above article is a part of the Lockdown Diaries series, for which entries can be sent to lockdown@republicworld.com. The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)