Father-son duo shot dead in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Raj), Nov 7 (PTI) A 46-year-old man and his teenaged son were allegedly shot dead following a scuffle in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accused, who opened fire at them, also received a bullet injury and is undergoing treatment, they said, adding two policemen have been suspended for negligence.

A verbal duel broke out between Surendra Singh and Lakhan Sharma on Saturday night during which the former slapped the latter.

Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Pal and Head Constable Man Singh of Kotwali Police Station, who were on night patrolling duty, reached the spot and pacified the duo.

However, on Sunday morning, members from both sides assembled at Surendra Singh's residence in Subhash Nagar to resolve the matter. During the meeting, Lakhan Sharma's brother Dilawar opened fire at Surendra Singh and his son Sachin (17), police said.

Dilawar then called the Kotwali Police Station and alleged that Surendra Singh had opened fire at him first but the claim was busted after police reached the spot and questioned the locals.

Meanwhile, Dilawar too was shot in the leg and the three were taken to the district hospital where Surendra Singh and his son succumbed to injuries, police said.

The family members of the deceased held a demonstration outside the hospital and blocked the road for some time demanding action against the accused while Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar suspended the ASI and head constable for negligence.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem examination and Dilawar is under police custody, they said. PTI SDA RHL

