The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne Carries Out Inspection At Medical Stores

City News

Maharashtra FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne inspects the medical stores selling sanitisers amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the state

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne inspected the medical stores selling sanitisers amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the state. FDA minister collected various samples of sanitisers with no proper branding and asked the medical stores to stop the sale of suspected fake sanitisers. The fake sanitisers were seized during the inspection and have been sent to the laboratory. He also assured that strict action will be taken against the firms manufacturing fake sanitisers. The inspection was carried out after various substandard and fake sanitiser manufacturing units have emerged across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA