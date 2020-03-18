FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne Carries Out Inspection At Medical Stores

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne inspected the medical stores selling sanitisers amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the state. FDA minister collected various samples of sanitisers with no proper branding and asked the medical stores to stop the sale of suspected fake sanitisers. The fake sanitisers were seized during the inspection and have been sent to the laboratory. He also assured that strict action will be taken against the firms manufacturing fake sanitisers. The inspection was carried out after various substandard and fake sanitiser manufacturing units have emerged across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.