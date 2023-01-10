Last Updated:

Fierce Fire Breaks Out At Patna's Community Hall, 4 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot | See Pics

A massive fire broke out at a community hall in Patna late on Monday night. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot to souse down the fierce fire.

Patna fire

In Patna, a massive fire broke out at a community hall in Kankarbagh Tempo Stand late Monday night. As per the information, the fire engulfed Raja Utsav Community Hall near Ashok Nagar road.

The fire was spotted by locals of the area as they alerted the fire department, informed fire department officials said. Following the information, four fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation in a bid to douse down the fire. The police of Kankarbagh police station also rushed to the spot.

An atmosphere of chaos was witnessed as the fire was so fierce. A huge crowd gathered to witness the shocking scene. 

Here are some visuals from the scene 

(More details awaited)

