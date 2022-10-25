Fifteen Incidents Of Fire In Pune On Diwali; Flat Gutted, No Casualty

At least 15 incidents of fire caused by firecrackers were reported in Pune city on the first day of Diwali and in one incident an entire flat was gutted, an official said on Tuesday.

While no one was injured in these incidents, a four-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when a firecracker exploded.

In all 15 incidents of fire, suspected to have been caused by firecrackers, were reported from various parts of the city between 7 pm and 11 pm on Monday.

A fire broke out in a four-bedroom flat located on the first floor of a 12-storey building in Aundh area.

"Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 30 to 35 residents were shifted to the terrace for safety and the fire was doused," the fire brigade official said.

No one was injured but the entire flat was gutted in the blaze, he said.

"As per some eye-witnesses, the fire broke out due to firecrackers," the official said.

He said the other incidents were reported from Katraj, BT Kawade Road, Narhe, Vishrantwadi, Warje Malwadi, Sinhgad Road, Guruwar Peth, Lohegaon, Wadgaon Sheri, Balewadi and Budhwar Peth.

A four-year-old boy suffered burn injuries on his face in the Sinhgad Road area after a cracker exploded.

Firecrackers were being burst after the puja at the eatery run by his father at the small eatery he runs on Sinhgad Road.

"A flowerpot cracker exploded and my son received some burn injuries on the forehead," the man told reporters.

