WATCH: Final Leg Of Maradu Buildings Demolished In Kerala's Kochi Within Seconds

Complying with the Supreme Court's directive to demolish the Maradu buildings on the coastal zone of Kochi, the Kerala government on Sunday has demolished it. The Jain Coral Cove complex has been demolished through a controlled implosion. 2 out of the 4 illegal apartment towers were demolished on January 11, and on Sunday the final round of the operation has taken place.

READ: Kerala: Locals live in fear after authorities decide to demolish Maradu buildings

Evacuation of people residing around the two illegal apartment complexes was completed hours before the demolition of the structures began on Saturday morning. The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector using his authority as District Magistrate came into force at 8 am in the evacuation zone of the two residential complexes--H2O Holyfaith and Alfa Serene--being demolished at Maradu municipality, officials said to PTI. Evacuation of people residing in the 200-meter radius is completed and traffic has been regulated through the roads around the structures, they said.

READ: Maradu apartments in Kochi to be demolished on January 11 and 12

Two of the high rises would be demolished at 11 am and 11.05 am on Saturday and the rest on Sunday, complying with the orders of the Apex Court which held the structures to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The complexes housing a total of 343 flats would be brought down using the implosion method and the companies engaged for it have completed the filling of explosives in the structures on Wednesday. They have said the demolition would be carried out safely without causing any damage to buildings in the neighbourhood.

READ: Maradu: Two builders seek compenstaion claiming flat ownership

The apex court had directed payment of Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation by the state government to each flat owner within four weeks of the order. The top court had also ordered setting up of a one-member committee of a retired high court judge to oversee demolition and assess total compensation.

Massive demolition of Kochi's Maradu flats as per Supreme Court directive