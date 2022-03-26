Financial support of Rs 4,374 cr to local bodies in Delhi budget

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi government will provide financial support of Rs 4,374 crore to the local bodies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in his budget speech on Saturday.

The budget size for the next financial year is 9.86 per cent higher than that of the previous year's Rs 69,000 crore, he said in his address in the Assembly, adding that Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19.

The Delhi government "will provide financial support of Rs 4,374 crore to the local bodies. This includes Rs 2,305 crore as tied fund for implementation of schemes/ programmes/ projects by local bodies and Rs 2,069 crore as Basic Tax Assignment (BTA)," he said.

In addition to the above, an amount of Rs 1,780 crore has been provided for local bodies as share in stamps and registration fees and one-time parking fee. Delhi government is thus giving a "total financial support of Rs 6,154 crore to the local bodies in the Budget Estimate 2022-23," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Finance Minister.

Presenting the budget for the eighth consecutive year, Sisodia said the city government will spend Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years to generate 20 lakh jobs and Rs 800 crore will be set aside in the 2022-23 budget for the purpose.

Municipal corporations in Delhi have been demanding release of funds from time to time from the city government.

The three existing corporations here have been proposed to be reunified into a single entity.

A bill to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital into a single entity was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday amid Opposition claims that the move was beyond the legislative competence of Parliament. PTI KND CK

