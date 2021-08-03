Last Updated:

FIR Filed Against Lucknow Woman After Her Video Of Thrashing Cab Driver Goes Viral

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against a woman in Lucknow, who was seen repeatedly hitting & punching a cab driver at a traffic crossing in the city

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Lucknow

ANI, Twitter-@Jeetu3131


The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, 2 August 2021, filed an FIR against a woman in Lucknow, who was seen repeatedly hitting and punching a cab driver at a traffic crossing in the city. This dramatic spectacle was caught on a CCTV video and soon went viral on various social media platforms with a trending hashtag "Arrest Lucknow girl". 

Lucknow DCP: 'FIR against woman has been filed'

Informing that the case has been filed after the man, who was slapped by the girl, lodged a complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central (Lucknow), Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said, "In the case of the viral video of a woman slapping a man, we received a complaint from the man today. Based on the complainant, An FIR was filed in Krishna Nagar police station under relevant sections."

In the viral CCTV footage, a bespectacled woman dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans and sports shoes can be seen crossing a street at a zebra crossing at Awadh Crossing even as the vehicles stream by and stopping in front of the cab. She proceeds to open the cab driver's door and drags him out and starts slapping and hitting him pulling him by the collar. The driver can be seen requesting bystanders to call policewomen to the scene. "Aaplog mahila police bulaye, " he is heard saying in the video.

As the woman continues assaulting him repeatedly and also flings the phone of the cab driver, a bystander attempted to intervene but, ended up being slapped by the woman. The viral video also shows a traffic policeman intervening and separating the woman from the cabbie and escorting them to the side of the road but after a short while the woman again corners the man and starts hitting him.

Meanwhile, the cab driver identified as Sadat Ali Siddiqui has said that after the incident police took both him and the woman to the police station but the police filed a case against him based on her complaint. "Police did not even take my complaint and kept me inside lockup for 24 hours," he added. The cab driver's lawyer said that when his client's brother came to know about the incident, he along with some friends arrived at the police station and managed to get his brother released on a personal bond.

(Image: ANI, Twitter-@Jeetu3131)

First Published:
