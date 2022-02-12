FIR lodged over assault of woman in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday said it has registered an FIR in connection with beating of a woman in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The police said the woman had refused to file any complaint when a police officer had visited her on Thursday.

"Police has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and registered FIR against the assaulter after the victim refused to give any complaint when a police officer had visited her yesterday," the Delhi Police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR and arrests in the matter.

The commission was approached by the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) and some residents of the locality who alleged that the woman was being held captive and tortured by the accused who they have stated is a drug addict, the DCW said in a statement.

The residents also provided the commission with CCTV footage which showed the man chasing the woman and brutally beating her in public. It can be seen that the woman is trying to run away from the man who is attacking her with sticks and shoes.

The commission asked the Delhi Police to investigate the matter and provide details of arrests, the rescue of the girl and steps taken to ensure her safety. The Delhi Police has been given 48 hours to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter to the commission. PTI VA NIT SLB SMN SMN

