FIR Registered Against Locals For Attacking COVID Warriors In Delhi's Naraina

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against miscreants who attacked Civil Defence Volunteers on Sunday afternoon in Nariana containment zone in the national capital. A case has been registered against the miscreants under section 188/269/323/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3 epidemic diseases Act 1897. Several Civil Defence Volunteers were attacked by locals in Naraina containment zone in the national capital on Sunday.

Investigation underway

The incident took place after Civil defence workers went inside the containment zone Wz 551 in Naraina area to distribute food and other essential supplies, an official privy to the incident told Republic TV. The matter aggravated after the locals in the vicinity tried to break rules and move out of the containment zone. When stopped by the civil defence volunteers the residents in the hotspot area lost their cool and attacked the COVID warriors. All miscreants have been detained by the polices. A complaint has been lodged in this connection. Investigation in this regard is underway.

Notably, the civil defence volunteers are the personnel who also provide medicines at doorsteps to COVID positive patients under home quarantine. In the past three months ever since the nation has been put under lockdown several attacks on COVID warriors have been reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government in April this year passed an ordinance under which any person who attacks a health worker who is treating Covid-19 cases can be jailed for a maximum of seven years. The ordinance was brought in to amend the century-old Epidemic Act.

The Union Cabinet approved promulgation of Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 in the light of COVID-19 pandemic situation making acts of violence against the healthcare workers as cognizable and non-bailable offences. Under the new law, attack on health workers is a cognisable and non-bailable offence. For timely action, the ordinance stipulates a period of 30 days under which investigation on attack against health workers must be completed. It says the verdict in such cases should be delivered within one year. The law was formulated after cases of violence against health care professionals increased and the doctors' associations had urged the central government to chalk more stringent laws.

