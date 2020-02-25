The Debate
Pune: FIR Registered Against MNS Workers For 'trespassing Houses Of Minorities'

City News

In a new development, an FIR has been registered against MNS workers for allegedly 'trespassing in houses of minorities and harassing them'

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
MNS

In a new development, an FIR has been registered against MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) workers for 'trespassing in houses of minorities and harassing them, calling them Bangladeshis'. Earlier on Sunday, a complaint was filed against the workers. The complaint was lodged at Sahakar Nagar Police Station in Pune.

Roshan Noorhasan Sheikh, the complainant spoke to ANI and narrated the incident stating that the MNS workers barged into his house and started calling him 'Bangladeshi'. He then had to show the workers his documents, however, they continued to harass him. Advocate, Tasuf Sheikh who helped Roshan to file the complaint, termed the act as "unconstitutional".

"Yesterday MNS workers trespassed into three Muslim houses in Balajinagar and called them 'Bangladeshi'. It is against the law. It is unconstitutional. We are requesting police to take strict action against MNS workers," the advocate said.

However,  MNS city chief Ajay Shinde said that the police had caught several 'Bangladeshis' residing illegally in the city with no one taking cognisance. Justifying the act, he said that they had informed the police and local administration but nobody has taken it seriously, so they had to act on their own.

"When police had caught several 'Bangladeshis' residing illegally in the city, nobody had raised questions then. We have informed the police and local administration but nobody has taken us seriously. So, we were forced to act on our own," Shinde said.

MNS leader, social worker held in extortion case

A leader of the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been arrested in an extortion case, police said on Thursday. According to a police official, Shakha Pramukh of ward Number 21 in suburban Charkop Rajendra Sawant and social worker Kevin Delema have been arrested for demanding Rs 3.70 lakh from a person who is a tailor by profession.

They were demanding money after threatening to file a fake molestation case against the tailor, he said. Senior Inspector from the Charkop police station, Vitthal Shinde, said, "We have arrested Shakha Pramukh Sawant along with another man in the extortion case."

Published:
