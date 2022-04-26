Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Efforts are on to douse the flames, officials said.

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

On Tuesday, three more incidents of fire were reported in the capital.

A fire broke out at the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street here on Tuesday. The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the building.

In another incident, a shop caught fire and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building." A DTC bus also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on Vikas Marg area here. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

