Fire at furniture company in Navi Mumbai; no casualty

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a company manufacturing wooden furniture in Navi Mumbai town on Tuesday, but there was no report of any casualty, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 12.30 am and spread over the entire company premises, located at an industrial area in Turbhe, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 4.30 am, he said.

"No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still not known," he added. PTI COR GK GK

