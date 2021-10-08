Fire at godown in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi on early Friday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire in Sanjay Colony in Okhla Phase 2 was received at 3.51 am following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Cotton, thread and clothing waste were stored inside the basement, ground and first floors of the godown, he said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of fire is being ascertained, he added. PTI AMP SMN SMN

