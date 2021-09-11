Fire At Kolkata Godown Under Control, No Injury Reported

A major fire at a godown in south-western part of the city on Saturday was brought under control after intense firefighting for several hours, fire brigade officials said .

There was no report of any casualty due to the blaze.

The officials said the blaze at the godown, which consist of 12 separate divisions, located on busy Taratolla Road was noticed at around 10 am.

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Electrical equipment and some combustible materials were stored in the godown sections. It took firemen over five hours to bring the inferno under control as occasional strong winds fanned it, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials added.