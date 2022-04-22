Fire at Noida CMO's office; files gutted, none hurt

Noida, Apr 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at the office of the Gautam Buddh Nagar's chief medical officer (CMO) in Noida on Friday gutting several official documents, police said.

There was no injury to anyone in the fire that broke out in the afternoon and it was doused soon, they said.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the CMO office under Police Station sector 39 Noida area. The fire was extinguished by fire brigade personnel and local police officials were deployed at the spot. There is no casualty," a police official said.

According to officials, several files and documents were gutted in the fire at the CMO’s office located on the ground floor. PTI KIS RHL

