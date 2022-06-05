Fire at Noida factory, none hurt; second incident in same area in a week

Noida, Jun 5 (PTI) A fire broke out on one of the floors of a multi-storey factory in Sector 7 of Noida on Sunday - the second incident within a week in the area.

No individual was harmed in the incident, according to the fire authorities.

The blaze was reported around 5.45 PM from a thermocol-making unit located in Sector 7 of the city, Chief Fire Service Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

On May 31, a fire had broken out around 4 AM at another factory in Sector 7.

“The fire broke out on the third floor and contained there only. Three water tenders were rushed to the spot immediately along with firefighters while later two more water tenders were called in for assistance,” Singh said.

No individual was harmed during the episode, said the officer, who was leading the relief operation at the site.

“The fire has largely been controlled and efforts are underway to completely douse it,” he added.

The officials said the damage and the cause of the fire was yet to be assessed.

On June 1 too, a fire had broken out at a community centre in Noida's Sector 45.

In another incident, a multi-storey commercial-cum-residential building in Bhangel area had caught fire on the night of May 27.

Over 600 incidents of small and big fires have been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar district this year, according to official figures. PTI KIS VN VN

