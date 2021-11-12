Fire At Scrap Godown In Mumbai; None Hurt

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in suburban Mankhurd in the wee hours of Friday, but no casualty was reported, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze started in the godown, located in the Mandala area of Mankhurd, at around 3.15 am and at least 12 fire engines, 10 tankers and over 150 firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

After nearly five hours of firefighting, the blaze was extinguished at around 8.30 am, the official said.

No one was injured in the fire, whose cause was under investigation, he added.

