Fire At Sweets Shop In Greater Noida, None Hurt

A fire broke out inside a sweets shop in Greater Noida Tuesday morning, police officials said.

No person was harmed in the incident which took place in Sector Alpha 2 under Beta 2 police station area, they said.

“The fire was doused with the help of Fire Department officials before 9 am,” a police official said.

An electrical short circuit was suspected to have triggered the blaze, but the exact cause could be ascertained after a probe, police said.

The extent of damage caused to property was being evaluated, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)