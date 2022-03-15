Fire breaks out at Agra hospital, no casualty

Agra, Mar 15 (PTI) Fire broke out in the basement of the new surgery building of the Sarojani Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra on Tuesday, authorities here said.

There was no casualty and the fire was brought under control in time by the fire department, they said.

“Some attendants threw a lit ‘bidi’ in the waste lying in the basement of the New Surgical block of the Sarojani Naidu Medical College at about 12.30 pm due to which a fire broke out in there,” Prashant Gupta, Principal, Sarojani Naidu Medical College, said.

He said smoke entered the surgery building from basement via ducts.

Patients were evacuated safely to the MCH wing and the Paediatric department, Gupta added. PTI COR VN VN

