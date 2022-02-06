Fire breaks out at Delhi's Karkardooma court; no one injured

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the courtroom of the additional sessions judge at the Karkardooma court here in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, they said, adding that the court's firefighting system was not working at the time of the incident.

Documents and furniture in the courtroom were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said a call about the blaze was received at 3.23 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire broke out in courtroom number 52 of the additional sessions judge and the corridor on the second floor of the Karkardooma court, but it was brought under control by 5.20 am," he said.

Police said a short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire, adding that an inquiry is underway.

According to officials, a fire had broken out on the sixth floor of a commercial building near the Karkardooma court metro station in November 2021 in which no casualty was reported. PTI AMP RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)