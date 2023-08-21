A fire broke out in a factory in the hamlet of Nilothi on Monday morning, according to authorities with the Delhi Fire Service. They said that 10 fire tenders rushed to the scene promptly to put out the flames, according to a report by ANI.

However, no casualties were reported from the incident, the officials confirmed.

Reporting about the incident, ANI posted on the microblogging website X (Twitter), “Fire breaks out in a factory in Nilothi village, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries to anyone so far: Delhi Fire Service,”

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a factory in Nilothi village, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries to anyone so far: Delhi Fire Service



(Video source - Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/dm3jX4KWvZ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)