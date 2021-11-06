Fire Breaks Out At Hansa Heritage Building In Mumbai's Kandivali

In a second serious fire incident in the space of 24 hours in Maharashtra, a fire broke out at the Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai's Kandivali on Saturday. At least 7 fire brigade vehicles the spot for fire fighting operations, informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also reached the spot. Two people have been injured and sent to a nearby Hospital, official sources said in the latest update at the time of publishing. The fire broke out at the 14th floor of the building.

Ahmednagar Hospital Fire

This comes on a day when a major fire broke out in an Ahmednagar district hospital at 11 am on Saturday at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that claimed the lives of 11 COVID-19 patients and left several injured. An inquiry committee has been constituted to find out the cause of the fire, following which, an FIR was also lodged against unknown people. A senior fire officer had earlier said that a short circuit was suspected to be the cause.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolences over the fire incident and directed officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against those responsible for the negligence. Maharashtra state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish over the death of 11 COVID patients due to the fire tragedy. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.