Fire breaks out at printing press-cum godown in outer Delhi

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a printing press-cum-godown in outer Delhi's Alipur on Wednesday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 5:15 pm following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire department official said.

The fire broke out in the printing press-cum-godown where papers were stored, the official said.

The flames were doused by 6:40 pm.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added. PTI AMP AMP TDS TDS

