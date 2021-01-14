Fire Breaks Out At Safdarjung Hospital Floor, 7 Fire Tenders Rushed

A fire broke out in the nursing room of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to a short-circuit on Thursday afternoon. As per reports, a fire call was received around 1.24 pm regarding a short-circuit in the OPD block on the 4th floor of the hospital. Shortly after, a total of 7 fire tenders were rushed to the hospital who brought the flames under control by 1.40 pm. A major crisis was successfully averted and no one has been injured in the accident, as per the hospital.

Delhi: Fire broke out in the nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital due to a short-circuit earlier this afternoon. It was doused shortly. pic.twitter.com/K6AW59pfGW — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Safdarjung Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in the national capital's South Delhi region and has also served as the nodal hospital amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Last week, during the second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital was chosen among 10 centres in South Delhi for the dry run along with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Pushpwati Singhania Hospital.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Read: PM Modi To Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Drive On January 16

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Delhi

Gearing up for the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, a total of 1,000 vaccination centres are being set up of which about 600 will be used in the first phase. At every vaccination centre, there will be multiple booths, each to take a maximum of 100 people, as per officials. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over 8,000 healthcare workers will be immunised every scheduled day in the city.

"Every person will receive two doses, and the Centre has given 10 per cent extra in stock in case of any mishappening like damage of vials. There are a total of 2.4 lakh healthcare workers in Delhi who have registered for vaccination, and more doses are expected to arrive soon," he said.

Read: All Set For COVID Vaccination Roll-out; Jabs 4 Times A Week: Delhi CM

Read:2nd Dry Run For COVID Vaccination Rollout Begins In Delhi; AIIMS, Safdarjung, Apollo Among Sites

(With Agency Inputs)