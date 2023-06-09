Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out At West Delhi Hospital, 20 Newborns Babies Safely Rescued

Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Fire breaks out at west Delhi hospital

Fire breaks out at west Delhi hospital | Image: ANI


Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2.25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.  

READ | Mother, injured son among 3 killed after ambulance set on fire in Manipur

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service informed ANI, "We received a call at 1.35 am that a fire broke out at a hospital. We sent four fire tenders first. They told us that there are 20 newborns there and they are facing difficulty as the lane is narrow. We sent about four more fire tenders. We reached there on time and the fire was extinguished. All the children were sent to different hospitals after being rescued. Nobody was injured. They didn't have a fire NOC, the hospital was just one floor. Further investigation will be done.

READ | Karim Benzema names Cristiano Ronaldo after signing for Al-Ittihad, sets Internet on fire

 

READ | Mexico charges migrant in detention center fire that killed 40

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT