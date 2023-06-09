Fire Breaks Out At West Delhi Hospital, 20 Newborns Babies Safely Rescued

Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2.25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service informed ANI, "We received a call at 1.35 am that a fire broke out at a hospital. We sent four fire tenders first. They told us that there are 20 newborns there and they are facing difficulty as the lane is narrow. We sent about four more fire tenders. We reached there on time and the fire was extinguished. All the children were sent to different hospitals after being rescued. Nobody was injured. They didn't have a fire NOC, the hospital was just one floor. Further investigation will be done.