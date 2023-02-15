Fire Breaks Out In A Multi-storey Building In Mumbai, 70-yr Old Woman Dies

A 70-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a 13-storey residential building in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the building located in Premier compound, Kohinoor City, following which some people were stranded on various floors due to smoke in the premises. They all were taken to the building's terrace and rescued from there, a civic official said.

The fire was confined between the 4th and 10th floors, he said.

A woman, identified as Shakuntala Ramani, was injured in the fire. She was rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared her "brought dead", the official said.

After the Mumbai police room received the blaze alert, four fire engines and several other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

