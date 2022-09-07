Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out In Noida's Sector 18 Market; Rescue Ops Underway, 4 Fire Tenders On Spot

A massive fire broke out in a building in Sector-18 market of Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Mahima Joshi
Noida

A massive fire broke out in a building in Sector 18 market of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. According to news agency ANI, four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to carry out the fire-fighting operation.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

"Nearly 12 people were trapped in the office building that caught fire in Noida sector 18. the fire was massive and therefore the people were rescued with the help of hydraulic lift," a police official present at the spot said. "Our team worked with full efficiency and no casualties were reported."

