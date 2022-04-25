Fire breaks out in Delhi slum, over 35 shanties gutted

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) More than 35 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday, officials said.

There were no human casualties in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire in a slum cluster in Batla House area was received at 3:15 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five cattle died in the incident, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said.

"Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm," he said.

Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. PTI AMP AMP DIV DIV

