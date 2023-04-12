Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out In Delhi’s Narela Area, No Casualties

A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday morning.

A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, they added.

A senior fire official said a call about the fire was received around 10 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.

