Fire Breaks Out In Delhi’s Narela Area, No Casualties

Quick links:
Image: Representational Image (PTI)
A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, they added.
A senior fire official said a call about the fire was received around 10 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)